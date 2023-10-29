Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,814 in the last 365 days.

Woman Arrested After Attacking a Mother and Son with Boxcutter

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman after she attacked her neighbors, a mother and her 6-year-old son, in Southwest D.C.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of Sixth Street, SW for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from multiple stab and laceration wounds to her body. A dispute between the victim and her neighbor turned physical, resulting in the woman sustaining injuries. During the fight, her six-year-old son also sustained a minor laceration wound.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers a short distance away.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. The boy was treated on scene and released to a family member.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Lateasa Hill, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Sharp Object).

CCN: 23176763

You just read:

Woman Arrested After Attacking a Mother and Son with Boxcutter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more