Woman Arrested After Attacking a Mother and Son with Boxcutter

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman after she attacked her neighbors, a mother and her 6-year-old son, in Southwest D.C.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of Sixth Street, SW for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from multiple stab and laceration wounds to her body. A dispute between the victim and her neighbor turned physical, resulting in the woman sustaining injuries. During the fight, her six-year-old son also sustained a minor laceration wound.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers a short distance away.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. The boy was treated on scene and released to a family member.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Lateasa Hill, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Sharp Object).

CCN: 23176763