Perseus Chairman to step down

Perth, Western Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) announces that Mr Sean Harvey will step down as Chairman and non-executive director of the Company upon the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 21 November 2023. Mr Harvey will continue to support Perseus in a consulting role until 31 March 2024 at a day rate of CAD2,500.

Mr Harvey is the longest serving director on the Perseus Board having joined as a non-executive director in 2009. He was appointed Chairman with effect from 1 April 2017. His resignation forms part of the implementation of an agreed succession plan to take Perseus to the next stage of its successful development. A search process will be commenced to recruit a suitable successor for Mr Harvey. Mr Quartermaine will be appointed as acting Executive Chair until Mr Harvey’s successor has been appointed.

Mr Harvey has played an important part in the history of Perseus so far, being on the board when all three of Perseus’s current operating mines were developed and brought into production. The other directors, the executive team and the Perseus staff as a whole thank him for his invaluable contribution to the success of Perseus.

