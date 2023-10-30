Northbound Interstate 29 Off-Ramp Scheduled to Reopen at 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, October 27, 2023, the 41st Street northbound off-ramp at Interstate 29 (exit 77) is scheduled to reopen. The off-ramp has been closed for grading and paving work. Traffic will be moved to both sides of the bridge median with one lane in each direction and turn lanes at the on-ramp locations.

A pedestrian route across the south side of the bridge will be in place. For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

