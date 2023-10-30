UIPATH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against UiPath, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UiPath common stock between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On September 7, 2021, UiPath released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a slowdown in the Company’s revenues and reported annualized renewal run-rate (“ARR”). The Company also revealed that its financial results provided to investors in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering had been boosted by previously undisclosed discounting, and that UiPath was shifting away from discounted multi-year contract and moving to a “ramping” contact model. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $8.06, or 12.9%, to close at $54.40 per share on September 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2022, UiPath released disappointing revenue and ARR guidance for its fiscal year 2023, stating that the downward growth trajectory was expected to continue. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $7.45, or 25.7%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

