"2 Weeks 2 Utopia" Climate Action Audiobook Available Now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- "2 Weeks 2 Utopia: Let's Mend the World in 14 Days!" audiobook is now available on Google Play and Kobo.Heat waves, floods, fires, droughts, and storms herald the worst summer weather yet recorded. Earth's climate has changed the conversation from "what-if" to "what now."In her debut nonfiction "2 Weeks 2 Utopia: Let's Mend the World in 14 Days!" Felicia Fairhope sheds light on humanity's role and the practices and industries that have fueled our climate challenges. The author presents sustainable habits that can also save time, money, and our health.A fast listen at 1 hour, 17 minutes, this audiobook offers startling environmental facts to fuel the "why," as it answers the "how" with practical action. The author approaches our worldwide problem with positive backyard solutions and a call for personal accountability.Foreword author Clark Hilton says, "In 2 Weeks 2 Utopia, Felicia Fairhope presents an audacious thesis: that a healthier, more balanced world is close at hand, if we each take a bit of responsibility for making it happen."The audiobook is a do-it-yourself climate action guide and a tool to help parents teach their children green living habits. The paperback version includes the Eco-Puzzle, an educational crossword for parents and kids, along with handy spaces for notes."2 Weeks 2 Utopia" delivers a hefty dose of inspiration in nature poetry and the words of climate conscious luminaries. Keep our climate top-of-mind with quotes from the audiobook, available on drink ware, clothing, home decor, even edutainment jigsaw puzzles.About the book:2 Weeks 2 Utopia: Let's Mend the World in 14 Daysby Felicia FairhopeISBN: paperback 979-8-9886020-0-2ebook 979-8-9886020-1-9audiobook 979-8-9886020-2-66x9, 132pp, full color throughout (print)paperback $9.99, ebook $2.99, audiobook $2.99First published August 16, 2023To order: 2Weeks2Utopia.com Author: Felicia Fairhope ( FeliciaFairhope.com ) has a background in journalism and editing. In her spare time, she translates ancient Japanese and Praguean German texts into contemporary English. A lifelong fan of sustainable living, she strives daily not to fool with Mother Nature. Foreword by Clark Hilton (ClarkHilton.com), planet Earth advocate, award-winning writer, tech entrepreneur, and author of the sci-fi climate fiction, BAMBOO: A Post-Apocalyptic Odyssey.Publisher: Books Illuminated, LLC ( BooksIlluminated.com ) is a vertically integrated book publisher of properties with potential for spin-off products such as motion pictures, television series, comics, graphic novels, games, music, fashions, and general merchandise.

