RSIPF Police Operation Centre boosted.

The Australian Government, through the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF), has helped boost the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)’s operation readiness for major events including the 2023 Pacific Games.

The AFP, through the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), delivered the Police Operation Centre (POC) Enhancement Project valued at close to SBD$900k to the RSIPF on 26 October.

The POC Enhancement Project was aimed at improving the RSIPF command, coordination and monitoring of police operational activities, which will be a big help ahead of the Pacific Games.

The project was delivered in two parts.

The first part involved major renovation and modification work to the POC building space. Refurbishment to the POC space included reconfiguration of the POC floor, improvement to the entrance security, construction of a briefing room and re-location of the Director Honiara Radio Communication (HRC)’s Office.

The second part was the provision of new desktops and monitors and installation of an Audio Visual (AV) system in the POC that enables all security information during an operation to go up live on screen.

AV equipment installations and testing were completed this month and is now ready for operational use.

The ADF also gifted a Very High Frequency (VHF) Motorola communication system and equipment to the RSIPF which will also give the RSIPF the ability to track radios.

These are sophisticated and advanced systems and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Ms. Karen Galokale, was impressed with the capabilities now being added to the RSIPF.

Galokale said many challenging experiences have put RSIPF’s capabilities to the test including the lack of a sustainable communication equipment.

The Permanent Secretary when on to say that the support delivered to the RSIPF has been well analysed and strategically planned to improve the standards of RSIPF communication and operational centre.

Australian High Commissioner, Rod Hilton, said the support is the result of the partnership between Australia and Solomon Islands.

High Commissioner Hilton said the AV capability delivered to the RSIPF is a “state of the art” which is the same as what is used across the world and in Australia.

“The level of these capabilities meets or in some cases exceeds what is used in Australia. …and it should. We want the very best for our partners,” High Commissioner Hilton said.

He said Australia was more than willing to support the RSIPF with the upgraded capability.

Enhancement to the POC will be in full operation mode during the Pacific Games in the coming weeks which will complement the RSIPF’s goal in ensuring that the Pacific Games to be held in Honiara is secure, safe and successful.

RSIPF commissioner, Australian High Commissioner, Secretary of the Ministry of Police and Acting commander RAPPP during the gifting of the POC Enhancement project.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, Karen Galokale, speaking at the POC Enhancement Project gifting event.

AV walls that were installed in the RSIPF Police Operation Centre through the RAPPP

RSIPF Press