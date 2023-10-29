Submit Release
MPD Investigating Death of Juvenile Male After Carjacking

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a 13-year-old male after he was shot by a man he carjacked.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of D Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area.

The decedent has been identified as 13-year-old Vernard Toney, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

The victim of the carjacking was an off-duty federal security officer who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin. He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are searching for the second suspect involved in the carjacking.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23177766

