Precious Metal Market to Hit US$ 445.76 Billion by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Increasing Need among Investors for Enduring Value and Stability in Uncertain Times Fueling Demand for Precious Metals as Safe-haven Investments

Rockville , Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%, the global precious metal market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 445.76 billion by 2033-end, as per a study conducted by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium have traditionally been considered safe-haven investments, but current market conditions have increased the value of these assets. In an era of economic turbulence and uncertainty, precious metals shine as a beacon of financial security.

The comeback of safe-haven investments is one of the most noticeable trends in the precious metal market. Investors are seeking the enduring value and stability that precious metals provide as economic instability and uncertainty continue to roil the global financial landscape. Precious metals have historically shown their usefulness as assets that preserve their value through times of crisis, such as economic downturns or geopolitical turmoil, making them a popular choice for risk-averse investors.

Institutions such as central banks and huge investment funds are progressively diversifying their portfolios, with precious metals driving market growth. This move not only demonstrates their rising confidence in the long-term value of certain metals but also fuels the demand for precious metals.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 445.76 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global precious metal market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

Asia Pacific held a leading market share of 58% in 2022.

The gold segment has witnessed a surge in demand over the past few years and accounted for a market share of around 81.5% in 2022.

Demand for precious metals is projected to reach a market value of US$ 445.76 billion by the end of 2033.

The industrial application segment accounted for a market share of 45% in 2022.

The silver segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the next 10 years.

“The precious metal market is experiencing a renaissance, fueled by the storm of economic uncertainty, supply chain problems, technology breakthroughs, and increased institutional interest. These factors have conspired to make precious metals more appealing as safe-haven assets. As long as global economic uncertainty persists, the precious metal market is projected to remain a beacon of safety and value for investors seeking refuge during difficult times,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Newmont Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Freeport-McMoRan

Polyus

Randgold & Exploration Company Limited

AngloGold Ashanti

Anglo American Platinum Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

First Majestic Silver Corp

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Fresnillo PLC

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

Glencore International AG

Harmony Gold

Lundin Mining Corporation

Pan American Silver Corporation

The Perth Mint

Economic Uncertainty Leading to Increased Investments in Precious Metals

Economic uncertainty, a major driver of the present precious metal market recovery, looms big, in the global financial arena. This uncertainty is caused by a complex mix of causes, including continuous geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and inconsistent policy actions. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, was critical in aggravating economic uncertainty. When governments around the world launched extensive stimulus measures to combat the economic effects of the pandemic, worries about rising inflation emerged.

Concerns about the purchasing power of money have increased the appeal of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The low-interest-rate environment, which central banks have maintained to spur economic recovery, has made traditional interest-bearing investments less appealing. Investors have also become more concerned about stock market volatility and the ever-present risk of a market correction or disaster. Economic instability has created a desire for diversity, pushing investors to add precious metals to their portfolios to limit risks and hedge against the chance of a quick market recession.

Competitive Analysis

The precious metal market is a dynamic and varied field with a wide set of stakeholders. Mining businesses are the backbone of the industry, responsible for the extraction and production of precious metals. Key players in the precious metal market such as Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold, and Anglo American Platinum play a crucial role in guaranteeing a consistent supply of these metals to the market.

On the retail front, bullion dealers offer a wide choice of precious metal products to investors. The value of these metals in cutting-edge developments grows, strengthening their market significance as technology advances to shape the future of precious metals.

Barrick Gold announced the extension of the mine life for its Tongon gold project in Côte d'Ivoire in July 2023.

The remaining 85.1% of GT Gold's shares were purchased by Newmont Corporation in May 2021.

of GT Gold's shares were purchased by Newmont Corporation in May 2021. Barrick Gold Corporation's Loulo-Gounkoto third underground mine began delivering gold in April 2021.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the precious metal market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (silver, gold, platinum group metals), application (jewelry, industrial, investment, dentistry, cutlery), and end use (electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

