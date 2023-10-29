Việt Nam calls for end to acts of violence, avoiding casualties for civilians in Gaza Strip

VIETNAM, October 29 - NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), expressed great concern at the current escalating situation in the Middle East and extended his deep condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks while addressing the UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session held in New York on October 26-27.

As a country that had experienced decades of war and loss, Việt Nam strongly condemns attacks against civilians and essential civil infrastructure, Giang stressed.

He also emphasised the need for all parties to comply with international law, international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, cease fire, release hostages immediately, and stop and restrain acts of violence.

Việt Nam calls for urgent humanitarian assistance, especially water, food, and medicine, for people in the Gaza Strip, and relevant parties need to make efforts to support and create conditions for humanitarian relief operations, he said.

The Vietnamese representative also welcomed and supported international mediation efforts towards a sustainable and fair peace solution, while emphasising Việt Nam's stance to support a two-State solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine and based on the pre-1967 borders, on the basis of compliance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Giang also called on the UN and the UN Security Council to make efforts to have a unified and constructive message to help reduce tensions, end conflicts, protect civilians and support the parties to resume dialogue and negotiations.

On this occasion, the UNGA adopted a Resolution entitled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, which calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities; and demands that all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, particularly in regard to the protection of civilians and civilian objects, as well as the protection of humanitarian personnel, persons hors de combat, and humanitarian facilities and assets, and to enable and facilitate humanitarian access for essential supplies and services to reach all civilians in need in the Gaza Strip. — VNS