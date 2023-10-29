Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X4, Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 at 2129 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kate St, Lyndon

VIOLATION: VCOR X4, Agg Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Devon John                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched after a report of an altercation at a residence on Kate St. in Lyndon. Upon Trooper's arrival, State Police identified Devon John (20) as instigating a disturbance. While speaking with John, Trooper's noted several indicators of impairment on him. It was also found that John had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Further investigation found that John had several court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol or operate a motor vehicle. John was also found to have a criminally suspended license. Trooper's spoke with several occupants in the residence and found that John had acted in a disorderly manner causing unrest to the public. John was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. John was given a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 at 1230 hrs             

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

