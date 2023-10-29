St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X4, Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 at 2129 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kate St, Lyndon
VIOLATION: VCOR X4, Agg Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Devon John
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched after a report of an altercation at a residence on Kate St. in Lyndon. Upon Trooper's arrival, State Police identified Devon John (20) as instigating a disturbance. While speaking with John, Trooper's noted several indicators of impairment on him. It was also found that John had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Further investigation found that John had several court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol or operate a motor vehicle. John was also found to have a criminally suspended license. Trooper's spoke with several occupants in the residence and found that John had acted in a disorderly manner causing unrest to the public. John was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. John was given a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.