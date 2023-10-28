Houston resident recognized for innovation, excellence in woodlot management

CANADA, October 28 - Jonathan Henry Seinen is being honoured by the Province of B.C. with a Minister’s Award for Innovation and Excellence in Woodlot Management.

Seinen was presented with a signed certificate and a $10,000 grant at the 2023 Federation of British Columbia Woodlot Associations AGM on Oct. 28, 2023, in Cranbrook.

“I am pleased to announce that Jon Seinen is this year’s recipient of the Woodlot Management Award,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “Jon’s dedication to forest management, youth education programs and his commitment to his community will ensure sustainable forests for future generations.”

Woodlot licensees are small-scale forest managers who strive to take a hands-on approach to natural-resource management. Forest practices are continuously progressing to ensure a high standard of stewardship resulting in sustainably managed woodlots. Each year, the minister of forests recognizes a woodlot licensee that exemplifies excellence in woodlot management.

Seinen stands out as both a leader in the forest industry and in his community. He is president of the Nadina Woodlot Association and a former director of the Federation of British Columbia Woodlot Associations. Outside of work, Seinen gives back to his community through education programs inviting school and youth groups to the woodlot to learn about forestry. Seinen also hands out free seedlings at the end of each tree-planting season, assists with local community-park projects and provides lumber for local barn-enhancement developments.

"The Seinen family has been managing woodlot 126 since 1981,” said Mark Clark, president, Federation of BC Woodlot Associations. “Jon took over the role from his father in 2010 and has worked through the mountain pine beetle epidemic and now through adjacent wildfires. Jon’s story is an excellent example of the hands-on resilience that woodlotters use every day in managing their operations and it demonstrates that the forests are in good hands."

During the wildfire season, Seinen is an active participant in fire prevention and suppression. He often contracts his equipment to create fire guards and spent several weeks this past summer managing a crew of equipment operators to assist in the suppression of the Peacock Creek fire near Houston.

Quick Facts:

Woodlot licences are small, area-based tenures managed by individuals, partnerships or First Nations.

Licence holders are granted exclusive rights to manage Crown timber within the woodlot-licence area and must manage any private-land contribution according to provincial forestry legislation, including the Forest Act, Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

Learn More:

To learn about woodlots in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/forest-tenures/timber-harvesting-rights/woodlot-licence

To learn about the Federation of BC Woodlot Associations, visit: https://www.woodlot.bc.ca