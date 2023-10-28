Nam Định enhances trade, investment with French businesses

VIETNAM, October 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Nam Định always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Túc emphasised this commitment during a meeting with representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) in Paris on October 27.

According to Túc, the Nam Định province has been able to attract many foreign and French enterprises in recent years through the quick granting of investment registration certificates. Notable partners include Quanta Computer Incorporated and Toray Industries, Inc.

During the meeting, Trần Anh Dũng, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, provided an overview of Nam Định's potential, strengths, and investment opportunities in various fields.

MEDEF representatives expressed their interest in investing in Nam Định province and raised questions regarding legal procedures and potential difficulties for French businesses. These concerns were thoroughly addressed by Túc.

François Corbin, Chairman of the MEDEF's France-Vietnam Business Council, acknowledged the significance of the meeting with Nam Định's leaders. He believed that it helped French firms understand the province's potential and identify attractive cooperation fields, thereby paving the way for more collaboration and investment opportunities between the two sides.

Corbin also mentioned that MEDEF plans to lead a delegation of leading French enterprises to Việt Nam early next year to explore the market, grasp potential cooperation opportunities, and seek investment prospects.

The meeting between Nam Định province and MEDEF representatives in Paris signifies the province's commitment to facilitating foreign investment and fostering international cooperation. — VNS