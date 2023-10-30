‘Climate change should be treated just like any other story’ - Tom Heap

Toxic News? Covering Climate Change - published October 2023

Climate change should be the most gripping story around. So why an audience turn off, whether in print or broadcast?’ Asks Tom Heap in a new book’s preface.

...many voters, of all political persuasions, are hoping that climate change will be addressed by government action, and that in the meantime they will be able to carry on with their lives as usual.” — Sir John Curtice