NIC Hòa Lạc debuts, shaping the ecosystem of innovation in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 28 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính cut the ribbons to inaugurate the highly-anticipated National Innovation Center (NIC) at Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park in Hà Nội on Saturday and attended the opening of the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2023, organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with relevant agencies and partners.

NIC, designed in the form of an eagle, symbolises its mission to drive innovative ideas and create breakthrough values. The facility, initiated on January 9, 2021, stands as a testament to the Vietnamese Government's commitment to promoting innovation-based development.

The new facility boasts an almost 20,000 square metres total working floor area, consisting of two office blocks and one international conference center block. The entire space features an open design with eco-friendly elements, including a rooftop solar power system to fulfill a portion of the building's energy requirements.

The construction of NIC Hòa Lạc had a total cost of nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$41.7 million), which was sourced from sponsorships and contributions from various domestic and international businesses. This funding approach, devoid of state budget utilisation, involved a collaborative effort and investment socialisation.

NIC, led by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, aims to serve as a hub for innovation, connecting and enhancing the national innovation and startup ecosystem. The modern infrastructure at NIC Hòa Lạc will support businesses in gaining access to resources, developing high-quality human resources, and contributing to the Vietnam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network.

Simultaneously, the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 (VIIE 2023) took place at NIC Hòa Lạc, featuring around 200 booths showcasing innovative products and solutions from leading domestic and international tech companies. VIIE 2023 aims to foster interaction, spark inspiration, and explore innovative capabilities while promoting collaboration opportunities.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that innovation is an inevitable trend and a strategic choice crucial for the country's breakthrough towards strength and prosperity. Despite significant progress in science, technology, and innovation, the PM acknowledged that the progress has not fully aligned with the nation's potential, especially the intellectual and creative capacities of its people.

He evaluated the exhibition as a means to showcase the "Nation of Innovation" to the global innovation community, highlighting Việt Nam's potential, strengths, and advancements in innovation. The exhibition also underscores the country's engagement with and application of Fourth Industrial Revolution achievements in its socio-economic development.

At VIIE 2023, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with Meta, presented the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2023 awards. The event also included the inauguration of the Samsung Innovation Campus lab and the chip design incubation center, demonstrating commitments to talent development and chip design in Việt Nam.

NIC signed cooperation agreements with various partners, including universities, Google, Samsung, SpaceX, Intel, and others. These agreements aim to promote innovation, develop high-quality human resources, and conduct research in the semiconductor field. VNS