Vietnamese manufacturers showcase products at Asia’s largest fashion show

VIETNAM, October 28 -

Bồ Xuân Hiệp

HONG KONG — Around 20 Vietnamese manufacturers are currently showcasing their products at one of Asia’s largest fashion shows, which began on Friday in Hong Kong.

The Global Sources Fashion show brings together around 600 high-quality suppliers from Việt Nam, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India, among others.

The expo features over 1,000 booths, displaying more than 50,000 personalised and design-oriented outdoor, sportswear and eco-friendly clothing, fashion accessories, bags, and more, creating a one-stop fashion platform.

With a focus on sports, leisure, and health, the exhibition provides an opportunity for buyers to explore the latest trends while promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

The Vietnamese Specialty Fashion show will feature professional models showcasing the latest trendy product designs from Vietnamese exhibitors on the catwalk.

There will be forums covering popular industry topics such as sports and outdoors, the environment, society and governance (ESG), sustainability, and environmental protection.

Keynote speakers and industry experts will also provide insights and share their expertise on these subjects.

The expo will also feature live streaming from the show floor for those unable to attend the event in person.

The event, organised by Global Sources, a Hong Kong-based B2B sourcing platform, is taking place at the AsiaWorld-Expo until October 30.

Sam Hui, vice president of Global Sources Strategy and International Business, said: “Vietnamese exhibitors are showcasing a large collection of cost-effective and high-quality products, highlighting Việt Nam’s rising level of craftsmanship and design, as well as injecting Southeast Asian fashion design concepts and creativity into the event.”

Over the years, Việt Nam has emerged as a preferred destination for international sourcing due to its competitive labour costs, skilled workforce, and a robust supply chain infrastructure, he said.

Recognising the increasing demand from international buyers seeking to source from Vietnamese factories, the event’s organiser plans to debut a sourcing fair in Việt Nam in April 2024.

The event will feature more than 600 booths showcasing a diverse selection of gifts, fashion, and home products. — VNS