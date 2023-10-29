My Speaking Score: The Most Trusted TOEFL Speaking Preparation Platform Now Serves Paying Customers in Over 90 Countries

Helping thousands get 26 in TOEFL Speaking SpeechRater charts give users clear insights into TOEFL Speaking performance metrics

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Speaking Score, heralded as the "most trusted site" for TOEFL Speaking preparation, is thrilled to announce that it has extended its reach to over 90 countries with paying customers. This milestone is a testament to the global trust and value that the platform offers to individuals preparing for the world's most challenging English speaking examination.

The foundation of this trust lies in three significant pillars: outstanding reviews from satisfied users, endorsements from thought leaders in the test-prep space, and SpeechRater—the same automated speech assessment engine that scores real TOEFL Speaking exams.

John Healy, the founder of My Speaking Score, shared, "Our mission has always been to provide an affordable and effective solution for TOEFL aspirants. The use of SpeechRater technology not only aligns our evaluation criteria with the actual exam but also assures our users of the real-time relevance and accuracy of their preparation."

The platform’s remarkable growth across borders showcases its effectiveness in catering to the diverse linguistic and learning needs of individuals around the globe. The user-centric approach, combined with cutting-edge AI technology, provides a realistic gauge of the aspirants’ preparedness, instilling a sense of confidence as they approach the actual examination.

The positive reviews and testimonials from various parts of the world elucidate the significant impact My Speaking Score is making in the lives of TOEFL aspirants. The expert endorsements further amplify the platform's credibility, ensuring users that they are relying on a robust and validated preparation tool.

As My Speaking Score continues to expand its global footprint, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional value and ensuring that the path to acing the TOEFL Speaking exam is accessible and achievable for everyone, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

My Speaking Score is an innovative platform dedicated to helping individuals prepare for the TOEFL Speaking exam. By harnessing the power of AI and SpeechRater technology, the platform provides a realistic and accurate assessment of users' speaking skills, enabling them to prepare effectively for the examination without the need for expensive teachers or courses.

