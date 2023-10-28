Governor Mills Statement on Discovery of the Body of Robert Card

MAINE, October 28 - Back to current news.

October 27, 2023



Lewiston, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills joined public safety officials at Lewiston City Hall tonight to announce that the deceased body of Robert Card of Bowdoin, the suspect sought in connection with Wednesday night's tragedy in Lewiston, was discovered this evening in Lisbon.

Prior to the announcement, Governor Mills visited the command post to personally thank law enforcement for their efforts to locate Card.

The complete text of the Governors remarks, as prepared for delivery, are as follows:

"I stand before you tonight to report that Maine State Police have located the body of Robert Card in Lisbon. He is dead. I called President Biden to inform him about this news, and I also informed Senator King and Senator Collins and Representative Pingree and Representative Golden.

Commissioner Sauschuck will describe the circumstances of that discovery to the extent possible in a few moments. This discovery is entirely thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state, and federal law enforcement members who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment. On behalf of all Maine people, I want to express my profound gratitude for your unwavering bravery and determination, and I want to thank Lewiston Police Chief St. Pierre.

Like many Maine people, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone else. I know there are many people who share that sentiment. I also know that his death may not bring solace to the victims of this tragedy.

While this search has concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate this tragedy so that we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families. I ask that all Maine people continue to keep those families, and all of the people impacted by this tragedy, in their thoughts.

Lewiston is a special place. It is a closeknit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere.

Tonight, Lewiston, and the State of Maine, begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing, but we will heal together.

Thank you."