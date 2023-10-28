Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Wheeling Island, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, October 30, 2023

Page Content

There will be lane closures on Interstate 70, eastbound and westbound, at milepost .01, near the Back Channel Bridge, to Wheeling Island, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 30, 2023, through Saturday, October 4, 2023, for a bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​