Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,853 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Wheeling Island, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, October 30, 2023

Page Content

There will be lane closures on Interstate 70, eastbound and westbound, at milepost .01, near the Back Channel Bridge, to Wheeling Island, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 30, 2023, through Saturday, October 4, 2023, for a bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Wheeling Island, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, October 30, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more