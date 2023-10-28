Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Monday, October 30, 2023

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, through Thursday, November 2, 2023, for crews to remove the existing interstate bridge deck. Daytime operations only.
Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
