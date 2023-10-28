Traffic Delay on County Route 1, Buffalo/Brink Road, to Begin Monday October 30, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 1, Buffalo/Brink Road, from the junction of County Route 11, Evans Road, at the Wetzel County line, to the junction of US 250, Main Street, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2023, through Friday, November 10, 2023, for ditching and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​