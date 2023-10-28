Update No. 2: Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team no longer needed in Maine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team no longer needed in Maine

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, Oct. 27, 2023) — Following the discovery of the Lewiston mass shooting suspect’s body late Friday in Maine, the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team is no longer needed and will not be deployed.

Seven team members had planned to depart Vermont for Maine early Saturday morning at the request of the Maine State Police to assist in search operations.

The thoughts of the Vermont State Police remain with their colleagues in Maine and with everyone who was affected by this terrible tragedy.

***Update No. 1, 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023***

Late Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2023, the Maine State Police requested that the Vermont State Police send its Underwater Recovery Team to Lewiston, Maine, to assist in ongoing search efforts for the suspect in this week’s mass shooting.

The request was immediately approved by Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham. The team commander, Capt. Matthew Daley, and state police leadership are currently finalizing details of the deployment, including the number of troopers who will participate and the duration they will be in Maine.

This request was received and processed under the New England State Police Administrators Compact. More information about the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team is available on VSP’s website.

***Initial news release, 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023***

The director of the Vermont State Police has spoken with his counterpart in Maine in the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston to extend on behalf of all Vermonters his deepest sympathies on this unfolding tragedy, and to offer any law-enforcement resources that the Maine State Police might need.

Maine State Police Director Col. William G. Ross was grateful for the condolences and offer of assistance but said his agency was not requesting resources from the Vermont State Police at this time.

Vermont and Maine are among the six states that compose the New England State Police Administrators Compact, also known as NESPAC. Joined by Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, NESPAC allows all state police agencies in New England to share resources and operate with full legal authority throughout the region without jurisdictional red tape.

There is no indication that the suspect in the Maine mass shooting is traveling to Vermont or that there is any danger to residents here. However, like all law enforcement throughout the region and beyond, police in Vermont have received bulletins with full descriptions, photographs and other information regarding the suspect and are on the lookout for him as part of their routine patrol duties. The public should remain vigilant, and if anyone sees an individual who resembles the Maine suspect, they should immediately call 911 and not approach the individual. A photograph of the Maine suspect is available via a Facebook post from the Lewiston, Maine, Police Department.

If the Vermont State Police develops any information suggesting the suspect might be traveling to or is in Vermont, VSP will promptly alert the community.

