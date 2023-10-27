V. James DeSimone named a 2023 Labor and Employment Attorney Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal
Our law firm not only strives to achieve civil justice in the form of full and fair compensation to our clients, but we make a difference in advancing the civil rights of employees in the workplace.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V. James DeSimone has been named one of the leading employment attorneys in Southern California by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
The honor was announced Oct. 23 where DeSimone was among 62 men and women honored in the publication’s “Leaders of Influence – Employment and Labor Attorneys 2023” special supplement.
In announcing the honor, the publication’s authors noted the evolving intricacies of employment law: “The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in light of the COVID pandemic, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients.”
V. James DeSimone law “has become a paragon in handling employment and civil rights claims. Renowned for his expertise, DeSimone appears in local and national news, enlightening audiences with his insights on relevant current events. He also frequently makes appearances at prestigious institutions and conferences.”
The award also recognized a significant moment earlier this year in a civil rights case, when DeSimone argued before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit involving LAPD officers responsible for the death of Daniel Rivera.
The court agreed with DeSimone’s argument to overturn a lower court’s ruling to grant the involved officers qualified immunity in the case.
“It is an honor to be recognized as a Leader of Influence in Employment and Labor Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal,” DeSimone said. “Our law firm not only strives to achieve civil justice in the form of full and fair compensation to our clients, but we make a difference in advancing the civil rights of employees in the workplace.”
Los Angeles employment and civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone has dedicated his 36-year law career to providing vigorous and ethical representation to achieve justice for those whose civil and constitutional rights are violated.
