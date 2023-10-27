State Supreme Court Refuses to Consider Legal Challenge to Measure A

The Supreme Court of California has refused to review the Court of Appeal’s recent opinion holding that AUSD’s Measure A parcel tax is legal and valid. The denial means that this measure can no longer be challenged, and the district can continue to use the revenue raised to support AUSD’s high-quality schools.
