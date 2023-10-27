The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced grant awards under the Housing Opportunity for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program

(Atlanta October 27, 2023) The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) recently announced that over $5 million HOPWA grant awards to programs that deliver housing support and related services to low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS. Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) is a federally-funded program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Funding for HOPWA is determined annually by a formula that is largely based on the number of persons living with HIV/AIDS in any given jurisdiction. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs' HOPWA jurisdiction covers the largest geographic area, including 125 counties. The other two jurisdictions in the State of Georgia include the City of Atlanta Eligible Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers 29 counties, and the Augusta-Richmond jurisdiction, which includes 5 counties of Georgia and 2 in South Carolina.

Studies show that stable housing supported by the HOPWA program creates an environment that allows persons living with HIV/AIDS to be able to maintain their HIV medical care. Persons living with HIV/AIDS or the families where at least one of the members is living with HIV/AIDS with the income up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) in need of housing assistance are eligible for HOPWA services. Georgia residents could apply for services directly with the DCA funded HOPWA programs based on their service area.

Below are the FFY2023 awards under the HOPWA program.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Number of Requests Number of Awards Requested Amount Amount of Award HOPWA 15 12 $7,437,016 $5,991,016

The alphabetical list of awards is attached. For further program details, please check the DCA website at www.dca.ga.gov.

FFY 2023 HOPWA Awards Announcement List