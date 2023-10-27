Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,857 in the last 365 days.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced grant awards under the Housing Opportunity for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program

(Atlanta October 27, 2023) The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) recently announced that over $5 million HOPWA grant awards to programs that deliver housing support and related services to low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS. Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) is a federally-funded program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).  

Funding for HOPWA is determined annually by a formula that is largely based on the number of persons living with HIV/AIDS in any given jurisdiction. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs' HOPWA jurisdiction covers the largest geographic area, including 125 counties. The other two jurisdictions in the State of Georgia include the City of Atlanta Eligible Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers 29 counties, and the Augusta-Richmond jurisdiction, which includes 5 counties of Georgia and 2 in South Carolina. 

Studies show that stable housing supported by the HOPWA program creates an environment that allows persons living with HIV/AIDS to be able to maintain their HIV medical care. Persons living with HIV/AIDS or the families where at least one of the members is living with HIV/AIDS with the income up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) in need of housing assistance are eligible for HOPWA services. Georgia residents could apply for services directly with the DCA funded HOPWA programs based on their service area.  

Below are the FFY2023 awards under the HOPWA program. 

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS 

Number of Requests 

Number of Awards 

Requested Amount 

Amount of Award 

HOPWA 

15 

12 

$7,437,016 

$5,991,016 

The alphabetical list of awards is attached. For further program details, please check the DCA website at www.dca.ga.gov

 

FFY 2023 HOPWA Awards Announcement List 

Agency 

Project Name 

FFY 2023 Award 

AID Atlanta 

HOPWA 

$114,023 

AIDS Athens, doing business as Live Forward 

HOPWA 

$830,745 

Cherokee County Board of Health/ North GA Health District 

HOPWA 

$600,000 

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. 

HOPWA 

$20,000 

East Central Health District 

HOPWA 

$121,000 

Laurens County Board of Health 

HOPWA 

$475,000 

Lowndes County Board of Health 

HOPWA 

$518,950 

North Central Health District 

HOPWA 

$963,956 

Southwest Georgia Housing Opportunities 

HOPWA 

$560,837 

Union Mission 

HOPWA 

$927,979 

View Point Health 

HOPWA 

$200,000 

Ware County Board of Health/South- East Health District 

HOPWA 

$658,526 

 

You just read:

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced grant awards under the Housing Opportunity for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more