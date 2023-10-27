NAPCO Security Technologies investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 30, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. ("NAPCO" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased NAPCO securities between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that during the specified Class Period, the Defendants engaged in the following actions: (1) NAPCO failed to rectify any significant deficiencies in its internal controls concerning COGS and inventory; (2) NAPCO minimized the seriousness of these internal control weaknesses; (3) NAPCO's unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022, until the present contained "certain errors," such as overestimating inventory and misunderstanding net COGS, leading to inflated gross profit, operating income, and net income for each period; (4) consequently, NAPCO would need to revise its previously submitted unaudited financial statements for specific time frames; and (5) as a result, the Defendants' statements regarding the company's business, operations, and future prospects were significantly inaccurate and misleading, lacking a reasonable basis throughout the relevant period. The lawsuit contends that when the true details became publicly known, investors incurred losses.

