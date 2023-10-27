Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Nov. 7, 14 and 28, 2023

MARYLAND, October 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 27, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Special Appropriation #24-14 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Rent Stabilization Bill 15-23, $1,374,470 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

(Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves) Special Appropriation #24-24 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions Federal Grant, $22,784,400 (Source of Funds: Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant)

(Source of Funds: Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant) Supplemental Appropriation #24-25 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Signals, Devices, and Automated Enforcement Plan (The Safe Streets Act of 2023), $1,606,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

(Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves) Supplemental Appropriation #24-34 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services Montgomery County Infants and Toddlers Program - Consolidated Local Implementation Grant, $242,556 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

(Source of Funds: State Grant) Supplemental Appropriation #24-35 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program, $100,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-11 to the County Government’s FY24 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Energy Conservation (No. P507834), $861,844 (Source of Funds: Utility Incentives)

(Source of Funds: Utility Incentives) Supplemental Appropriation #24-12 to the County Government’s FY24 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Exelon-Pepco Merger Fund (No. P362105), $504,662 (Source of Funds: Utility Incentives)

Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.

ZTA 23-07, Bethesda (B) Overlay Zone - Park Improvement Payments and Downtown Silver Spring (DDS) Overlay Zone - Civic Improvement Funds, would modify the method used to calculate the biennial adjustments, set an inflation limit for the Bethesda Overlay Zone’s Park Improvement Payment and the Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone’s Civic Improvement Fund, and generally amend the density provisions of the Bethesda Overlay Zone and the Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone.

Vacancies on Council appointed boards, committees and commissions

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the following Council appointed boards, committees and commissions:

County Board of Appeals

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill two vacant positions on the County Board of Appeals. The partial terms of Ms. Seminario-Thornton (Republican) and Mr. Sternstein (Democrat) expired in September 2023. Ms. Seminario-Thornton and Mr. Sternstein have indicated that they will reapply for the Board of Appeals. Applications for these positions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Merit System Protection Board

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Chair Harriet Davidson expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Letters expressing interest, including a resume should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Glass.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.