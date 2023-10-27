Submit Release
AB574 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions - 2023-10-27

WISCONSIN, October 27 - An Act to amend 73.0301 (1) (d) 6., 108.227 (1) (e) 6., 138.14 (3) and 220.02 (3); and to create 138.09 (1a) (c), chapter 203 and 220.02 (2) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: regulating earned wage access services, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Financial Institutions

