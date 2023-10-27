Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 30, 2023

MARYLAND, October 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 27, 2023

Committee briefing on juvenile justice, crime and public safety issues; review of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Proposed Master Plan and the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. and will receive a briefing on juvenile justice, crime and public safety issues. The committee will also hold a worksession on the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Proposed Master Plan.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. for a worksession on the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Juvenile Justice, Crime and Public Safety Issues

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing on juvenile justice, crime and other related public safety issues. The committee will be joined by representatives from the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Montgomery County Police Department to review data at the County and state level.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Proposed Master Plan

Review: The PS Committee will receive a briefing on the proposed MCFRS Master Plan. County Code Section 21-12 requires the Fire Chief to draft a Master Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Plan, which must be approved by the Council. The current FY16-22 MCFRS Master Plan was originally effective through June 30, 2022, and was extended twice by the Council upon request of the Executive, first through Dec. 30, 2022, and then through Dec. 31, 2023. This briefing provides the committee with a preview of the draft plan, which, if approved, would cover 2024-2030.

Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will continue its review of the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. The plan is an update to a portion of the 1997 Fairland Master Plan and would establish a clear vision for an equitable, just and prosperous future for the Fairland community, mirroring the County’s long-term priorities, which include a vibrant economy, equity for all residents and a healthy environment.

The master plan boundary consists primarily of property and neighborhoods of Fairland and Briggs Chaney along the U.S. 29 Corridor near Paint Branch on the south and toward Greencastle Road on the north. The update will examine and provide policies and recommendations on existing and future land uses and zoning, housing inventory and needs, transportation systems, historic preservation opportunities, area park facilities and the environment.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.