NCBE Delays Sunset of Current Bar Exam, Adds Family Law Questions to NextGen

(Subscription required) With the goal of ensuring a smooth transition for all jurisdictions, the current bar exam will remain available to jurisdictions through the February 2028 administration, so the current exam and the NextGen exam will be offered concurrently for two full years, according to NCBE’s announcement.

