Sports Merch Announces Grandopening of Their Online Store

Inspired by the passion sports fans have, Sports Merch has created stunning, never-before-seen artwork to give fans a new way to support their teams.

Take your team support to another level with Sports Merch.”
— John Jensen, CEO
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press release SPORTS MERCH

Sports Merch, a groundbreaking new online store is proud to announce its grand opening. Their mission is to revolutionize the visual identity of sports teams by redesigning and reimaging their iconic logos. Sports Merch’s high-quality merchandise reflects both tradition and innovation through its modern team designs. The online store carries everything from tumblers to blankets, each with a team's unique, refreshed design.

Addressing the controversy of their Hate Match Merch Collection that mocks opposing rival teams, company CEO John Jensen, explained, “It’s all in fun. We're sports fans here at Sports Merch and we wanted a fresh way to support our football teams. We wanted something radically different than the old logos. That's how Sports Merch was born. It's about increasing team sports enjoyment for fans just like us. We even have a Wild Art for Hardcore Fans Collection that's for fans who want to make a bolder statement with their support. This collection includes avant garde artwork like The Raider Mobile and The Crazy Hat Patriot.”

To explore their range of exclusive, one-of-a-kind products, visit www.refreshsportslogos.com

