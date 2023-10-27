Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,129 in the last 365 days.

Request for Applications – Diaper Bank Grant Opportunity

August 17, 2023

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to collect applications for grants, which will be administered via reimbursable grant agreements, to organizations for the purpose of purchasing diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products for distribution to families in need.

2024-25 operating budget; ESSB 5187-S.PL., section 129 (29)

$2,500,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2024 and $2,500,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2025 are provided solely for the department to administer grants to diaper banks for the purchase of diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products, for distribution to families in need. The department must give priority to providers serving or located in marginalized, low-income communities or communities of color; and providers that help support racial equity.

You just read:

Request for Applications – Diaper Bank Grant Opportunity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more