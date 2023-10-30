Submit Release
Gravitas Announces the Sale of GR-2397, a Novel Clinical-Stage Antifungal, to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Basilea Acquires the Novel Antifungal, GR-2397, to Expand its Clinical-Stage Pipeline and to Complement its Portfolio of Marketed Products, Cresemba and Zevtera

The acquisition of GR-2397 by Basilea fulfills Gravitas' objective to further the development of this promising clinical-stage, novel first-in-class antifungal agent”
— Tom Smart, CEO of Gravitas

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gravitas”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced entering an asset sale agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN; “Basilea”) for GR-2397, a clinical-stage antifungal compound with a novel mechanism of action, targeting invasive mold infections caused by Aspergillus species. Gravitas received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive pre-approval, approval, and commercialization milestone payments.

“The acquisition of GR-2397 by Basilea fulfills Gravitas' objective to further the evaluation and development of this promising clinical-stage, novel first-in-class antifungal agent,” said Tom Smart, CEO of Gravitas. “Basilea is exceptionally well positioned to continue the development of GR-2397, having successfully developed and launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections.”

Basilea plans to initiate a phase 2 study in H1 2025 upon successful completion of additional preclinical profiling. This would follow the considerable prior research and development investments in GR-2397 that resulted in the successful completion of single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 studies.

About GR-2397
GR-2397 is the first of a new class of antifungal agents being developed for the treatment of serious fungal infections caused by Aspergillus mold infections. GR-2397 is differentiated by its novel mechanism of action, rapid ability to kill fungal cells, activity against difficult-to-treat resistant fungal pathogens, and low propensity for P450 drug-drug interactions. There are currently few treatment options for patients with severe aspergillosis, and these therapies are limited by renal and liver toxicity, drug-drug interactions, pharmacokinetic variability, and emerging drug resistance.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Tom Smart
Gravitas Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 858-228-6827
tsmart@gravitastx.com
