Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,132 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Motion for Tem­po­rary Restrain­ing Order After Biden Admin­is­tra­tion Esca­lates Bor­der Bar­ri­er Destruction

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on an emergency basis after federal agents escalated their destruction of Texas’s barrier at the State’s border with Mexico. The federal government’s renewed effort to destroy Texas’s barrier and assist aliens’ entry into the country follows just days after Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and other agencies for numerous documented incidents of barrier destruction and occasions on which federal agents facilitated aliens’ mass entry during a severe immigration surge in recent months. 

Texas is seeking an order that would enjoin federal agents from cutting, destroying, damaging, or otherwise interfering with Texas’s concertina wire fence. 

To read the filing, click here

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Motion for Tem­po­rary Restrain­ing Order After Biden Admin­is­tra­tion Esca­lates Bor­der Bar­ri­er Destruction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more