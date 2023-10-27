Terra Firma Capital Corporation Completes Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (“Terra Firma” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TII) today announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which GM Capital Corp. (the “Buyer”), a company controlled by Y. Dov Meyer, the executive chairman of the Company and Seth Greenspan, managing director of the Company, and their respective associates, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) not held by the Buyer at a price of C$7.30 in cash per Share (the “Transaction”).



With the completion of the Transaction, the Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and Terra Firma will also cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities law.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance submitting their Shares in connection with the Transaction may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., who is acting as depositary in connection with the Transaction, by phone toll-free at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

For more information on the Transaction, please see the news releases issued by Terra Firma on August 31, 2023, October 11, 2023 and October 19, 2023 along with the Company’s management information circular dated September 20, 2023 prepared in connection with the Transaction, all of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

Early Warning Reporting

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Buyer will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of each of the early warning report will be made available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Buyer, together with joint actors, held ownership and control over 434,433 Shares, representing 7.68% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Upon completion of the Transaction, Buyer currently holds (i) 5,654,134 New Common Shares and (ii) 181,000 New Preferred Shares (each as defined in the plan of arrangement for the Transaction) of the Company, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The aggregate consideration paid by the Buyer for the Shares, excluding Shares held by the Buyer, was approximately C$39,953,878. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Buyer. The registered office address of the Buyer is 102 Prue Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M6B 1R5. The Buyer is a newly created corporation for this Transaction and is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

About the Company

Terra Firma is a publicly traded real estate finance company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets.

More information about the Company is available at www.tfcc.ca or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

