Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Appointment of Colonel Mark Thieme as the Director of the Florida State Guard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Colonel Mark Thieme as the Director of the Florida State Guard.

Colonel Mark Thieme

Colonel Thieme is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps with over 35 years of service. He most recently served as a Senior Operations Officer in the United State Marine Corps. Colonel Thieme’s accomplishments include launching and standing up a new civil military organization, which was fully operational more than two years ahead of schedule. Colonel Thieme enlisted in 1987, was commissioned in 1994, and supported operations such as Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Odyssey Dawn and Unified Protector. For his dedication and service, he has received numerous awards such as the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. Colonel Thieme earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Carolina and his master’s degree in business administration from Tulane University.

