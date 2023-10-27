Yes We Care Volunteers Unite to Transform Home for Deserving Resident

Denver, CO, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A heartwarming community initiative unfolded as a team of dedicated volunteers and skilled contractors joined forces to renovate the home of a deserving resident in Candlelight Village, IN.

The Hug-A-Home project, initiated through the YES We Care program, provided numerous improvements and a revitalized living space for Carey Foerster, a cherished member of the Candlelight community since 2008.

Renovations to the home included new exterior paint and skirting, new window treatments, landscaping, new exterior lighting, and new rear steps. Building supplies and labor were donated by Justin Vandevanter, General Supply, C&J Remodeling, Palomino Remodeling, Manufactured House Specialists, Sherwin Williams, Lowes, and YES Community team members.

“I can’t believe YES Communities did all of this for me,” said Foerster. “I am so blessed.”

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested nearly $1 million since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and dedication showed by our volunteers and contractors in making this renovation project a reality”, said Karen Hamilton, the Chief Operating Officer at YES Communities. “Hug-A-Home truly demonstrates the incredible impact that can be achieved when people come together for a common cause”.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com