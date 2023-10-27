SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. - LICY

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Li-Cycle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2023, Li-Cycle announced that it would temporarily halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project, pending a comprehensive review of its future strategy. According to the Company’s press release, Li-Cycle has experienced escalating construction costs, even as the engineering and procurement phases of the project neared completion, with a primary focus on on-site construction activities.

On this news, Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, to close at $1.23 on October 23, 2023.

