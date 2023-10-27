Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

  PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
                                   
  NINE-MONTH REPORT
  Unaudited
  (In thousands)
                                   
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                                   
              Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
              September 30   September 30   September 30
              2023   2022   2023   2022   2023   2022
                                   
  Net Sales         $ 57,088   $ 45,766   $ 173,370   $ 132,518   $ 232,372   $ 179,511
  Cost of Sales         38,948   34,801   119,881   102,204   169,963   139,665
  Gross Profit       $ 18,140   $ 10,965   $ 53,489   $ 30,314   $ 62,409   $ 39,846
  Selling, General and Administrative Expense   11,245   9,695   36,546   30,332   41,225   40,088
  Operating Income (Loss)     $ 6,895   $ 1,270   $ 16,943   $ (18)   $ 21,184   $ (242)
  Interest Expense       (82)   (105)   (259)   (610)   (346)   (708)
  Other Income         477   38   1,810   176   2,749   2,956
  Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes           $ 7,290   $ 1,203   $ 18,494   $ (452)   $ 23,587   $ 2,006
  Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   1,786   223   4,510   (161)   5,703   335
  Net Income (Loss)     $ 5,504   $ 980   $ 13,984   $ (291)   $ 17,884   $ 1,671
                                   
  Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted   $5.07   $0.90   $12.88   ($0.27)   $16.47   $1.54
                                   
                                   
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
                                   
                      Nine Months Ended        
                      September 30        
                      2023   2022        
                                   
        Net Income (Loss)           $ 13,984   $ (291)        
        Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:                    
        Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment       (275)   (3,292)        
        Comprehensive Income (Loss)       $ 13,709   $ (3,583)        
                                   
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                                   
                      September 30   December 31        
                      2023   2022        
                                   
        Cash and Short-Term Investments           $ 41,527   $ 38,176        
        Accounts Receivable           24,126   20,580        
        Inventories (FIFO)           51,042   48,515        
        LIFO Reserve             (22,233)   (21,691)        
        Inventories (LIFO)           28,809   26,824        
        Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       25   24        
        Other Current Assets           3,721   3,156        
        Current Assets   $ 98,208   $ 88,760        
                                   
        Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   40,689   41,511        
        Right of Use Assets   2,147   2,304        
        Other Assets   5,283   5,041        
        Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   391   312        
        Total Assets   $ 146,718   $ 137,928        
                                   
        Accounts Payable           $ 11,654   $ 11,802        
        Current Maturities and Short-Term debt       624   628        
        Current Lease Liabilities           376   448        
        Advance Billings            36,551   41,288        
        Pension Liabilities           9,972   11,558        
        Other Current Liabilities           22,023   20,062        
        Current Liabilities   $ 81,200   $ 85,786        
                                   
        Long-Term Debt   8,824   9,349          
        Long-Term Pension Liabilities           236   236        
        Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,537   1,737        
        Lease Liabilities   643   762        
        Total Liabilities           $ 93,440   $ 97,870        
        Shareholders' Investment   53,278   40,058        
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 146,718   $ 137,928        
                                   
                         
                                   
                                   
                                   
  SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
                                   
                          September 30   December 31    
                          2023   2022    
          Book Value per Common Share           $49.07   $36.90    
          Total Shares Outstanding           1,085,711   1,085,711    
          Backlog               $ 99,441   $ 132,829    
                                   
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                                   
                                   
              Common
Stock		   Paid-in Surplus   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury Stock   Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total 
                                   
  Balance, December 31, 2022     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 75,721   $ (10,787)   $ (36,092)   $ 40,058
  Add (Deduct):                              
    Net Income             13,984           13,984
    Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax                 (275)   (275)
    Dividends, $.45 per Common Share           (489)           (489)
    Treasury Stock Acquisition                         -
  Balance, September 30, 2023     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 89,216   $ (10,787)   $ (36,367)   $ 53,278
                                   
                                   
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
                          Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 
2023		   Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 
2022		    
                                   
                                   
        Operating Activities:                
                         
        Net Income (Loss)       $ 13,984   $ (291)    
                         
        Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:            
        Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense       (1,586)   (2,950)    
        Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)       112   (1)    
        Depreciation & Amortization       4,718   4,549    
        (Gain) on Sales of Equipment       (48)   (4)    
        Change in Assets and Liabilities                
        (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable       (3,658)   5,266    
        (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings       (109)   -    
        (Inc) in Inventories       (1,985)   (7,358)    
        (Inc) in Prepayments       (456)   (2,742)    
        (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases           (80)   (86)    
        Dec in Other LT Assets       373   218    
        (Dec) in Accounts Payable       (148)   (3,284)    
        Inc (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax               3,519   (1)    
        Inc in Other Accrued Expenses       5,515   1,468    
        (Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings       (4,737)   15,494    
        (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings       (7,073)   7,554    
        Inc in Lease Liability for Operating             -   220    
        Inc in Lease Liability for Financing               130   -    
        Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating         (163)   (231)    
        Inc (Dec) In Other Long-Term Liabilities       197   (175)    
        Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities       $ 8,505   $ 17,646    
                         
        Investing Activities                
        Intangibles       (62)   -    
        Proceeds from Sales of Equipment       83   11    
        Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment       (4,351)   (5,838)    
        Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities       $ (4,330)   $ (5,827)    
                         
        Financing Activities                
        Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing       (146)   (144)    
        (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net       -   -    
        (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt       (479)   (957)    
        Dividends Paid               (489)   (489)    
        Treasury Stock Acquisitions       -   (38)    
        Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities       $ (1,114)   $ (1,628)    
                         
        Effect of Exchange Rate Changes       290   (601)    
                         
        Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents       $ 3,351   $ 9,590    
                         
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year       38,176   11,281    
                         
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter       $ 41,527   $ 20,871    
                                   

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.  
   
Three Months Ended September 30  
Revenue   2023     2022    
Domestic $46,044   $35,464    
Mueller BV $11,366   $10,316    
Eliminations ($322)   ($14)    
Net Revenue $57,088   $45,766    
       
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.     
       
Nine Months Ended September 30  
Revenue   2023     2022    
Domestic $139,924   $97,895    
Mueller BV $34,743   $35,354    
Eliminations ($1,297)   ($731)    
Net Revenue $173,370   $132,518    
       
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.  
       
Twelve Months Ended September 30  
Revenue   2023     2022    
Domestic $187,222   $130,791    
Mueller BV $46,745   $49,805    
Eliminations ($1,595)   ($1,085)    
Net Revenue $232,372   $179,511    
       
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.  
       
Three Months Ended September 30  
Net Income   2023     2022    
Domestic $5,078   $1,308    
Mueller BV $426   ($333)    
Eliminations $0   $5    
Net Income $5,504   $980    
       
The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.  
       
Nine Months Ended September 30  
Net Income   2023     2022    
Domestic $14,233   $658    
Mueller BV ($234)   ($955)    
Eliminations ($15)   $6    
Net Income (Loss) $13,984   ($291)    
       
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.  
       
Twelve Months Ended September 30  
Net Income   2023     2022    
Domestic $18,092   $1,619    
Mueller BV ($182)   $6    
Eliminations ($26)   $46    
Net Income $17,884   $1,671    
       

B. Key headlines for the quarter:

  • In the US, the Company continues to perform well against a strong backlog which has contributed to excellent results for the first nine months of the year.
  • In April, 2023, Mueller B.V. announced organizational changes aimed to improve earnings which can be seen in recent results. The Net Loss for the 1st Quarter of 2023 was $(770) thousand. The YTD Net Loss as of September 30, 2023 is $(234) thousand, a $536 thousand improvement.
  • The standard plan termination of the Company’s two domestic pension plans is progressing well with an anticipated completion before December 31, 2023.

C. September 30, 2023 backlog is $99.4 million compared to $139.2 million at September 30, 2022. Although down from the previous year, the backlog is still healthy from a historical perspective. The September 30th backlog in the U.S. is $90.3 million as compared to $130.4 million at September 30, 2022. The reduction in U.S. backlog occurred primarily in the pharmaceutical activities of the Company. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $9.7 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $9.4 million September 20, 2022.

D. Revenue is up from the previous year by $11.3 million, $40.9 million and $52.9 million on a three-month, nine-month and twelve-month basis. Most every business segment in the U.S. has an increase led by the pharmaceutical and food and beverage groups. In the Netherlands, revenue is up $1.0 million for the quarter and down for the nine-month and twelve-month periods compared to last year.

Net Income is up from the previous year by $4.5 million, $14.3 million and $16.2 million on a three-month, nine-month and twelve-month basis. This improvement is partially driven by the US operations where the 2023 profits are less negatively affected by the change in the LIFO reserve as outlined in footnote F. However, the greater impact has been an increased focus on improving margins. Gross profit in the US (excluding the effects of LIFO) as a percentage of revenue is 30.2% as September 30, 2023. This compares to 21.2% for the first nine months of 2022. This improved margin coupled with the $42.0 million increase in revenue has led to the excellent results for the first nine months.

E. The Company has pension plans covering domestic employees represented by a bargaining unit (Contract Plan) and employees not represented by a bargaining unit (Noncontract Plan). The participants discontinued accruing benefits in these plans in 2011. On November 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had initiated a standard plan termination of the Contract Plan and Noncontract Plan, respectively. The Company applied to the IRS for its approval of the terminations on December 15, 2022. The Company gave notice of intent to terminate to the PBGC for the Contract Plan on June 27, 2023 and the Noncontract Plan on July 14, 2023. The Company has received no questions from the PBGC and on September 28, 2023, the Company received a favorable determination letter from the IRS.

In September, plan termination election packets were mailed to current employees and former employees who are vested but are not receiving pension payments. The Company plans to complete the termination by the end of 2023, culminating in the affected participants receiving either a lump sum payment or a monthly annuity payment provided by an insurance company. Participants have until October 31st to make their election.

The underfunded status of the two plans combined as of December 31, 2022, was $11.8 million. These terminations will require approximately this amount of cash from the Company, adjusted for any further changes to the plans’ funded status. The terminations will end future requirements for Company contributions to the plans, which have averaged $4.2 million per year in the previous three years. The Company expects to complete the terminations in late 2023 at which time the accumulated actuarial losses will be recognized as a non-cash reduction of pretax earnings. The accumulated actuarial loss related to these plans was $44,874,302 as of December 31, 2022.

F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were unfavorably affected by $0.3 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were unfavorably affected by $0.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve month ended September 30, 2023 were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $4.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $5.6 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was .98 for September 2022; 1.07 for December 2022; and 1.06 for September 2023.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


