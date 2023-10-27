10/27/23 – ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE 2023-2024 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 27, 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE 2023-2024 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the opening of the 2023-2024 Game Bird Hunting Season on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The fall game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, January 28, 2024. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

All game bird hunting is regulated by Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Title 13, Chapter 122 and hunters should become familiar with these rules. Detailed information on hunting units on each island, all legal hunting days, and other instructions can be found on the DOFAW website.

Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations or through OuterSpatial, DLNR’s Outdoor Trail and Hunting mobile application (https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/). Several hunter check stations will be staffed by DOFAW employees and manual check-in may be required. Landowners’ permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land. PLEASE PREVENT WILDFIRES BY NOT PARKING OR DRIVING IN TALL GRASS OR BRUSH! Report fires to 911.

Support wildlife conservation: Report game law violators to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) by calling 643-DLNR (-3567) or download the DLNR Tip app: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare/.

RESOURCES

To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

Hunting announcements, including hunting details by island: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/ .

Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Title 13, Chapter 122: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/.

For more information and to apply: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/,

or call:

Oahu: 1-808-587-0166 Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawaii: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo) Molokai: 1-808-553-1745

Kauai: 1-808-274-3433 Lanai: 1-808-565-7916

