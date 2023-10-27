President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Kansas to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from July 14-21, 2023.

The President’s action makes public assistance available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding in the counties of Allen, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Greeley, Johnson, Kearny, Pawnee, Rawlins, Rice, Russell, Stafford, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita, Woodson and Wyandotte.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.