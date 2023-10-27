Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,197 in the last 365 days.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Kansas to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from July 14-21, 2023.

The President’s action makes public assistance available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding in the counties of Allen, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Greeley, Johnson, Kearny, Pawnee, Rawlins, Rice, Russell, Stafford, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita, Woodson and Wyandotte.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

You just read:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more