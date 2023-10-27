Statement from FEMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Jaclyn Rothenberg on FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell’s Meetings with Governor Josh Green of Hawaii and a Hawaiian Delegation

WASHINGTON --Today, Hawaii Governor Josh Green met with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, Chief Federal Response Coordinator Bob Fenton, and other FEMA Senior Staff on the long-term recovery efforts in Maui.

Administrator Criswell expressed her deep appreciation for their time and sharing the experiences of their communities following the devastating wildfires, and reiterated President Biden’s steadfast support to ensuring that the people of Maui are able to recover, rebuild and heal. Both Administrator Criswell and Chief Federal Response Coordinator Fenton promised that FEMA would remain in Hawaii throughout the recovery process and as we transition to longer term recovery operations.

Yesterday, as part of their visit to Washington D.C., a Hawaiian delegation, made up of local elected officials and community leaders, also met with FEMA senior leaders including Administrator Criswell to discuss the various elements of the interagency long-term recovery efforts and needs for Maui. During the meeting, the Hawaii Delegation shared their experiences, noting their appreciation for FEMA’s partnership and raising several issues for FEMA to take for action including improved communication to survivors, long-term housing needs, rental assistance payments, air quality and debris removal, and general survivor support.

President Biden and the entire Biden-Harris Administration remain focused on ensuring that the people and the families impacted from the devastating wildfires have everything they need to recover for as long as it takes.