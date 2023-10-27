Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,229 in the last 365 days.

Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

VIETNAM, October 27 - HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Trần Huy Tuấn emphasised that the conference was expected to help Korean businesses and investors to better understand the province’s potential, advantages and its investment attraction policies.

The province called on Korean businesses to actively recommend solutions to help Yên Bái remove investors’ difficulties and provide them with favourable conditions to do business in the province.

Cha Sung Wook, Deputy General Director of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi), said that through studying Yên Bái's potential and strengths, he hoped that Korean investors will invest in Việt Nam in general, and Yên Bái in particular in different areas, including processing industry, new material production, clean energy, electronic component production, traditional handicrafts, services, and healthcare

Many Korean businesses highly appreciated Yên Bái's recent development, especially its transport infrastructure, as well as the province's attention and efforts to create favourable conditions for investors.

Vũ Văn Chung, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said Yên Bái has paid attention to investing in synchronous infrastructure and convenient traffic connectivity so its industrial clusters and parks have much room for development.

The inter-regional cooperation between Yên Bái province and Hai Phong city promotes mutual development and attracts Korean investors, he said.

At the conference, representatives from agencies of Yên Bái province signed cooperation agreements with those from Hải Phòng city and the RoK to enhance exchange activities and experience sharing in investment, trade, tourism, healthcare, and agricultural product consumption. — VNS

You just read:

Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more