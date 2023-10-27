Friel, Muth Joined by PennDOT Secretary Carroll to Announce St. Peters Road Project

ELVERSON, October 27, 2023 – State Rep. Paul Friel and state Sen. Katie Muth were joined Thursday by state Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll to announce a project to reconstruct areas of St. Peters Road (SR 4041) in St. Peters Village that have been destabilized by erosion.

The press conference, held at Saint Peter’s Bakery in Elverson, highlighted the problems with St. Peters Road that have been caused by years of erosion of the steep slope between the roadway and French Creek in Warwick Township (Chester County).

“Securing the resources to fix the portion of the road by St. Peter’s Village has been a top priority for my team,” Friel said. “Senator Muth and I met there with PennDOT officials in February and have been working with them to finalize plans for its repair. Residents and owners of small businesses like St. Peter’s Bakery have been counting on us to ensure safe accessibility to this wonderful area, and I’m excited for the work to finally begin.”

The project will stabilize the slope and reconstruct St. Peters Road in the problem area. PennDOT officials indicated that preliminary engineering design for the project will begin sometime in 2024 and will likely last for two years. PennDOT officials also anticipate coordination with Section 106 Consulting Parties, as the project is located within the St. Peters Village Historic District.

“The reconstruction of St. Peters Road is so important to residents and small businesses in this region of SD44 – not only because of the danger the current road presents, but because this route of travel impacts their livelihood. While it is down to one lane and still accessible, it is a big burden for this community,” Muth said. “I’m thrilled that Rep. Friel and I were able to advocate for this project and that the design phase will begin soon. I also appreciate Secretary Carroll’s honesty about the duration of this project so that we set realistic expectations since this is a very challenging project based on the location.”

This section of St. Peter’s Road, which has been restricted to one-lane traffic since early 2020, carries an estimated 800 vehicles per day, including many school buses from Owen J. Roberts School District.

“Whether it’s reopening I-95 in 12 days or working with communities on projects like the St. Peters Road retaining wall, we want to deliver for Pennsylvanians,” Carroll said. “We are happy to support and move this project into design, building on the administration’s work that improved over 4,000 roadway miles and completed nearly 300 construction contracts so far this year.”

PennDOT has created a website for the project which will be updated throughout the multiple phases of the project. Click here to visit the PennDOT website.

