Emerge & Prosper: Helping Businesses Hire Overseas Staff Without Hefty Price Tags
AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to growing a business, time is a valuable resource, though the team a business owner builds is by far the most crucial. One of the more popular and increasingly necessary options is to hire overseas staff, but the outsourcing market can be a daunting place for entrepreneurs seeking to find affordable employment solutions.
Many outsourcing companies are notorious for charging exorbitant fees to recruit overseas staff. These companies often maintain a pre-existing workforce, ready to be assigned to various client projects. However, James McNess, a seasoned entrepreneur, recognised that there was a significant opportunity for improvement within this landscape. Particularly, an increase in the ownership entrepreneurs have over their overseas staff, allowing for the team members to form part of the company culture and as a result, foster their professional development. McNess identified several key areas where the conventional outsourcing model could be refined, including cost-efficiency, customised recruitment solutions and on-going support to clients who need guidance in managing overseas staff members. Having employed over 50 overseas staff for one of his own businesses, he has extensive experience in this space.
Understanding the true needs of an entrepreneur and what drives business growth, he has since joined forces, alongside HR professional Samantha Truong. The company, Emerge & Prosper, seeks to simplify the offshore recruitment process and make it more affordable for growing businesses to scale rapidly, in a cost efficient way. By doing so, their team has successfully created a recruitment model that is viable in any economic condition.
“Our analysis has shown us that the outsourcing and virtual assistant market doesn’t truly address the needs of entrepreneurs. It is overpriced and over-complicated for what business owners are seeking. Emerge & Prosper seeks to simplify the process and find affordable employment solutions for growing businesses."
Emerge & Prosper's core values mirror those of its clients, aiming to achieve their shared objectives. Through their services, clients gain access to top-tier international talent, with Emerge & Prosper working closely to address short and long-term goals. Their adept team manages crucial business functions, providing a cost-effective and convenient solution, so that entrepreneurs can focus on the growth of their business. Emerge & Prosper is in the market to help businesses achieve this.
You can find more information about finding affordable offshore staff with Emerge & Prosper on their website - emergeprosper.com and you can follow them on Facebook @Emerge & Prosper
James McNess
Many outsourcing companies are notorious for charging exorbitant fees to recruit overseas staff. These companies often maintain a pre-existing workforce, ready to be assigned to various client projects. However, James McNess, a seasoned entrepreneur, recognised that there was a significant opportunity for improvement within this landscape. Particularly, an increase in the ownership entrepreneurs have over their overseas staff, allowing for the team members to form part of the company culture and as a result, foster their professional development. McNess identified several key areas where the conventional outsourcing model could be refined, including cost-efficiency, customised recruitment solutions and on-going support to clients who need guidance in managing overseas staff members. Having employed over 50 overseas staff for one of his own businesses, he has extensive experience in this space.
Understanding the true needs of an entrepreneur and what drives business growth, he has since joined forces, alongside HR professional Samantha Truong. The company, Emerge & Prosper, seeks to simplify the offshore recruitment process and make it more affordable for growing businesses to scale rapidly, in a cost efficient way. By doing so, their team has successfully created a recruitment model that is viable in any economic condition.
“Our analysis has shown us that the outsourcing and virtual assistant market doesn’t truly address the needs of entrepreneurs. It is overpriced and over-complicated for what business owners are seeking. Emerge & Prosper seeks to simplify the process and find affordable employment solutions for growing businesses."
Emerge & Prosper's core values mirror those of its clients, aiming to achieve their shared objectives. Through their services, clients gain access to top-tier international talent, with Emerge & Prosper working closely to address short and long-term goals. Their adept team manages crucial business functions, providing a cost-effective and convenient solution, so that entrepreneurs can focus on the growth of their business. Emerge & Prosper is in the market to help businesses achieve this.
You can find more information about finding affordable offshore staff with Emerge & Prosper on their website - emergeprosper.com and you can follow them on Facebook @Emerge & Prosper
James McNess
Emerge & Prosper
email us here