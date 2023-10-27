SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GigaCloud Technology Inc. - GCT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether GigaCloud and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around August 18, 2022, GigaCloud conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3,381,000 Class A ordinary shares priced at $12.25 per share. Then, on September 28, 2023, before the market opened, Culper Research published a report entitled “GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT): If It’s Too Good To Be True...” (the “Report”), alleging “numerous glaring flaws” in GigaCloud’s public reporting. For example, the Report stated that while GigaCloud “claims to run 14 U.S. warehouses,” the Company “discloses just 73 employees in the entire U.S., implying just 5 employees per warehouse.” The Report also alleged that “GigaCloud’s marketing materials utilize photoshopped stock photos to portray itself as a highly efficient, growing operation,” but that Culper Research’s investigators visited some of the Company’s warehouses and discovered little activity. Further, the Report alleges that Culper Research uncovered “numerous entities which are neither named subsidiaries nor disclosed as GCT related parties” whose conduct at the very least “suggests undisclosed related party issues.”

On this news, GigaCloud’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 18%, to close at $7.69 per share on September 28, 2023.

