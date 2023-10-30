CONGDON'S POINT A UNIQUE PENINSULA RETREAT ON SHELTER ISLAND IS LISTED FOR SALE
An Unparalleled, Private Luxury Estate with Dock, Pool, Boathouse on Shelter Island's Coecles Harbor
As you approach the house you realize you are headed somewhere special, a place not everyone will have the privilege to see or experience....Shelter Island just doesn't get better than this.”SHELTER ISLAND, NY, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penelope Moore, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with Saunders & Associates, has announced the exclusive listing of “Congdon’s Point” at the price of $19,975,000. A masterpiece of luxury and tranquility, this unique property encompasses an entire peninsula on Coecles Harbor, Shelter Island,
— Richard Kissane
reached by a long .6 mile driveway.
Hidden within 2.1 +/- acres of "forever green" scenery, "Congdon’s Point" reveals itself as a secluded haven, with 443 +/- feet of virgin Coecles Harbor shoreline. Built on a specially grandfathered site in 2014, this residence is a remarkable blend of artistry and modern comfort, constructed with reclaimed New England hardwood and sophisticated design elements.
"This is more than a residence; it’s a sanctuary where every element is a testament to elegance, and every view a masterpiece of nature,” expressed Moore.
"As you approach the house you realize you are headed somewhere special, a place not everyone will have the privilege to see or experience," Rich Kissane, the property's builder, shared in 2017. "At some point during your visit, you will realize that Shelter Island just doesn't get better than this. The property is one of the most peaceful places on earth, in the middle of a nature sanctuary, where there are rare sightings of bald eagles and early season striped bass, what you can describe as a unique communion with nature."
The interior features a grand living room with dramatic 24-foot ceilings and 10-foot windows, offering panoramic views of serene saltwater. The professional-grade, Thermador-equipped kitchen caters to every culinary aspiration, whether a family gathering or gourmet event. The first-floor primary suite is an indulgence in itself, providing awe-inspiring 180-degree harbor views, a personal beverage center, spa-like bath, and a private outdoor deck. Second floor guest suites facing east and west are poised to capture the sunrise and sunset, alongside a nostalgic bunk room, each detailed for discerning tastes.
"Embracing the owners' and architect Eric J. Smith's vision, we infused the estate with a timeless lodge aura, emphasizing artisanal, old-school craftsmanship in every finish,” noted Kissane. Every inch of this property has very high end custom finishes, including the boathouse, which is another surprise, a new building with 100-year old wood finishes throughout."
"Congdon’s Point" extends its luxury outdoors where the extensive screened porch, inviting pool and spa, and meticulously curated native landscapes create a haven, complete with aromatic flowering hedges along the waterfront. A stone terrace overlooks the harbor, having hosted renowned chefs and inspired artists with its view.
A scenic boathouse, complete with entertainment center, library, and a guest suite, adds to the property's charm. An elevator-operated, heated underground garage is a unique amenity for stowing classic cars. A walkway leads to a sandy beach, waterside fire pit with lounge seating, kayak rack, and a two-level, 100-foot, fully equipped dock with easy access to open waters, accommodating up to four 40-foot boats. "Most sport fishing boats can get to Montauk Point in less than an hour," Kissane added.
The views over the water include that of Reel Point, Little Ram Island, Mashomack Preserve, which amasses one-third of Shelter Island and to Taylor's Island, a preserve, which was owned in the late 1800's by Frances Marion Smith "the Borax King" and then by F. Gregory Taylor, owner of the famed St. Moritz Hotel. Both a town and island located on the eastern end of Long Island, Shelter Island is an idyllic locale, reached by ferry from the north via Greenport and accessible via North Haven from the south.
“‘Congdon’s Point’ is carefully orchestrated to complement its surroundings on a private peninsula, promising an unrivaled sanctuary,” Moore concluded. "It is a rare jewel in the Hamptons, offering inspiration throughout the day and the night, encapsulated in sophisticated craftsmanship and privacy."
About Us:
Penelope Moore is a Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker who heads up the Shelter Island office of real estate brokerage Saunders & Associates, which has offices in Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Southampton, Montauk and Westhampton, NY. Moore has been the leading real estate broker in this Hamptons’ enclave since 1997.
Penelope Moore Profile: http://www.hamptonsrealestate.com/eng/associate/524-a-526-512496/penelope-moore
Penelope Moore
Saunders & Associates
+1 917-208-5519
penelope@penelopemoorerealestate.com
