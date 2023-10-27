Province announces appointment of Ethics and Integrity Commissioner

CANADA, October 27 - The provincial government has appointed Jessie Frost-Wicks as the new Ethics and Integrity Commissioner to serve a five-year term.

In her role as Ethics and Integrity Commissioner, Ms. Frost-Wicks will serve and support senior leaders by providing effective oversight of accountability and governance matters within the provincial government. She previously worked as a lawyer for 27 years in various government departments and was the Public Trustee, Public and Official Guardian until she retired in 2021.

“I would like to congratulate Jessie Frost-Wicks for being appointed as the Ethics and Integrity Commissioner. We are very pleased to have her in this position and I know her extensive experience in the various legal roles she held while working in the public service for over two decades, will be invaluable. I would also like to thank Shauna Sullivan Curley who served as the first Ethics and Integrity Commissioner. Shauna served in the role for over 8 years and we wish her well in her retirement.” - Premier Dennis King

The role was established in 2015 as part of a series of measures to strengthen public confidence that the work of government is conducted with high standards of ethics and integrity. The Commissioner also provides advice to the Executive Division on conflict of interest matters within their departments or agencies.

Ms. Frost-Wicks started in the role on September 18, 2023.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

902-218-1682

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Jessie Frost-Wicks Bio

Jessie Frost-Wicks graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Mount St. Vincent University in 1981. After spending 5 years in the banking industry, she went on to earn a law degree (LLB) from Dalhousie University in 1989.

Her career in the civil service began in 1994 when Ms. Frost-Wicks joined the Family Support Orders Program with the then Department of Health and Social Services in the PEI government. She remained in that position until 2003, when she moved to the Department of Justice to join the Legal Services team, providing advice and representation to various government departments and agencies.

In 2018, Ms. Frost-Wicks was appointed as the Public Trustee, Public and Official Guardian for the Province, where she remained until her retirement from the civil service in 2021.

She was appointed as the Ethics and Integrity Commissioner in September 2023.

Ms. Frost-Wicks is active in her community and is currently a public representative on the Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons. She lives in Charlottetown with her husband, Bill. They have two adult daughters.