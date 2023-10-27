Defence Minister arrives in China for 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

VIETNAM, October 27 -

BEIJING – Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang arrived in Beijing on October 27, starting an official visit to China to attend the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum from October 27-31 at the invitation of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence of China.

His visit aims to realise the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders, especially the Joint Statement on further enhancing and deepening Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The Vietnamese delegation’s attendance at the forum reaffirms Việt Nam's proactive role and responsibility for addressing global and regional issues, demonstrating Việt Nam's support and active engagement in international multilateral activities held by the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, while maintaining high-level exchanges between leaders of the two defence ministries.

In the afternoon the same day, Giang visited the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

He expressed his belief that the staff of the embassy would overcome challenges, stay united, and fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party and State, contributing more to the stable and sustainable development of Việt Nam-China relationship. VNA/VNS