VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Capango to Match Employers with Qualified Job Seekers

Company simplifies job search experience for hourly workers in retail, restaurants, and hospitality with QR code functionality.

We have seen firsthand how daunting it can be to match the right talent to the right employers. So we have developed a new platform that bridges the gap between incredible talent and great jobs. ” — Stefan Midford, President and Founder, Capango.

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Capango, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $53 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts. Capango has also previously received funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

Capango’s reimagined job search platform shifts the way retail, restaurants, and hospitality employers locate, hire, and manage hourly talent, as well as the way prospective workers identify personalized jobs and relevant employers. The Ashburn, Va.-based company simplifies the job search experience and recruiting process by providing an easy-to-use mobile app and resume creator, replacing the typical job application with questions that determine a worker’s powers and passions, availability, and job history in order to find the perfect job. CCF grant funding will enhance the platform’s capabilities with the addition of a QR code job search function, allowing for a faster way to gather job-seeker profile information on a mobile device.

“We believe that everyone deserves a job that is personally fulfilling, financially rewarding, and that leads to a better life,” said Stefan Midford, President and Founder of Capango. “We have also seen firsthand how daunting it can be to match the right talent to the right employers. So we set out to develop a new platform that bridges the gap between incredible talent and great job opportunities. We’re excited that the CCF team saw the potential of the platform, too, and supported us in expanding its development and reach.”

“One of the goals of VIPC’s CCF program is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “What better way to support the creation of jobs than by investing in a Virginia-based startup who is flipping the job search market on its head. Capango is offering a new approach to attracting talent and applying for empowering jobs in retail, restaurants, and hospitality, resulting in improved matches between prospective workers and job opportunities. We’re looking forward to seeing this innovation take off, strengthening the talent of the service economy in the Commonwealth and nationwide.”

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

