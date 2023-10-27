Glatfelter Wins Supplier Award by Rockline Industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that Glatfelter Industries Asheville Inc. was the recipient of the prestigious RRITE Supplier Award presented by Rockline Industries at their annual State of Rockline event held at The Gage in West Allis, Wisconsin on October 4, 2023.



Rockline nominations for this annual award are provided to suppliers that exemplify Rockline’s values of Renew, Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, and Excellence. This award recognizes Glatfelter as a key supplier to Rockline and further distinguishes the Company as a business partner who shares Rockline’s core values.

“We’re proud to have received this honor from Rockline,” said Patricia Sargeant, Vice President, Global Sales, and Customer Service. “This demonstrates Glatfelter’s commitment and long-standing partnership with Rockline to deliver innovative, sustainable, high-value products combined with first-class quality and customer service. Our successful partnership with Rockline is reflective of the continued efforts across both organizations to meet or exceed our common objectives and enhance consumer lives around the world.”

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.